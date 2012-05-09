Inmate found dead in Berkeley County jail

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) - An inmate at the Berkeley County jail has been found dead in his cell.

Authorities said 32-year-old Jason Stout was dead in his bunk when guards checked on him around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Stout was behind bars on several warrants from Family Court.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results before releasing more information about Stout's death. The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.

