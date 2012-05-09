Woman left lying in own feces, caregiver fired

SPARTANBURG, SC (WYFF/AP) - An employee at a Spartanburg assisted living center has been fired after she was arrested on neglect charges.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported 25-year-old Alyssa Bell is no longer working for the Charles Lea Center.

The Spartanburg woman was arrested last week and charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult. She had been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Police say a 39-year-old woman fell and lay in her own waste for 20 hours during Easter weekend because Bell and another employee, 37-year-old Marcia Renee Jaggers of Boiling Springs, failed to check on her.

According to an incident report, Bell took the woman's electric wheelchair away from her bedside and moved it into the living room.

According to the report, Bell parked the wheelchair in a tight area between the end of the sofa and a desk. The woman said Bell also knocked the phone off the desk and onto the floor.

The woman said she crawled out of her bed and attempted to get her wheelchair.

The report said the woman was left for eight hours and tried to contact several family members by phone during that time, but no one answered.

The woman eventually called 911 and EMS took her to the hospital. Deputies said the woman was covered in her own feces and urine.

The woman said she also did not take approximately 12 medications during the time she was alone

Police Capt. Regina Nowak said caregivers are supposed to check on patients every three hours.

Jaggers is still on leave while the case is investigated.

