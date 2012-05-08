SC baby dies after grandfather rolls on her

ROCK HILL, SC (AP) - Officials are investigating the death of a 2-month-old infant after police say her grandfather rolled over on her while they were sleeping.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported emergency personnel found Jaylin Chavis unconscious around 1 a.m. Monday after her grandparents realized she was not breathing.

She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast says there was no obvious trauma.

Police Lt. Brad Redfearn says authorities are treating the infant's death as an accident. No charges have been filed.

