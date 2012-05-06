Mattress blown out of pickup truck bed kills man

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 20 year-old man was killed when a mattress blew out of the back of a pickup truck Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the man was riding on the mattress in the back of the pickup when it blew out of the truck bed.

The Clarendon County Coroner's office says 20-year-old Wallace Albert Burgess died of head trauma. His mother was driving the pickup when the accident occurred.

Troopers say the accident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Moses Dingle Road in Clarendon County. The driver of the pickup and a passenger were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.



