USC wins 6th straight SEC series

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WIS) - Since April 1st, the South Carolina Baseball Team has won five straight SEC series. USC went for series win number six against Arkansas Sunday.

They got it with a 10-7 win over the Razorbacks.

The game was scoreless through six innings until Adam Matthews' RBI single scored Christian Walker. USC took a 4-0 lead later in the inning when tanner English scored two runs on his hit.

In the eighth, Grayson Greiner scored two runs to put the Gamecocks up three runs. Pitcher Michael Roth scored two more runs on a double into center to put the Gamecocks up for good.

