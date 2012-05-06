Teen killed on prom night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A fatal accident in Greenville killed a teen heading back from prom early Sunday morning.

The crash occured around midnight on South Pleasantburg Drive, according to Greenville County deputy coroner Berry Wright.

Three people were returning from Woodmont High School's prom when they attempted to turn left. Just before the turn was made, a passenger in the back seat suggested they turn right onto Cleveland Street. As the driver made the sudden right hand turn, a pickup truck struck the passenger side of the vehicle, killing a young woman.

Rikki Paige West, 18 of Belton, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two passengers in the back of the vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

