Man killed in I-20 accident was church's brand new pastor

A Columbia man killed along with his mother in a Sunday morning accident on Interstate 20 was on his way to a church where he had just been named the new pastor.



County Corner Harry Harmon identified the victims as 42-year-old Tanya Dash and her 25-year-old son, Tony Hill.

Pastor Algerron Williams mentored Hill at New Dimensions Church in Columbia.

"It's something I've never seen, known, heard of being in the ministry almost 20 years and I've seen a lot," Williams said.

On Sunday, Hill and Dash were en route from Hill's home church to his new church, Darian Baptist Church.

The car Hill and Dash were travelling in crashed on I-20 near Highway 1 around 10:45 a.m after the driver lost control of the car and hit the median barrier. The car overturned, and Hill and Dash were thrown out. They were not wearing seatbelts.



The South Carolina Highway Patrol shut down part of eastbound Interstate 20 for several hours while investigating the crash.

