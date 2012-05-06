Gamecocks' winning streak is broken

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WIS/AP ) - The USC Baseball team's 12-game SEC winning streak is over. The Gamecocks fell to Arkansas 7-6 Saturday in the second game of their weekend series at Baum Stadium.

The loss also snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina starter Jordan Montgomery took the loss to fall to 4-1.

The Razorbacks improve to 34-14 overall and 12-11 in SEC play while South Carolina falls to 35-12 and 15-8 in the conference.

Game three of the series is Sunday afternoon at 1:30 Central Time.

