Gamecocks' winning streak is broken

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WIS/AP ) - The USC Baseball team's 12-game SEC winning streak is over. The Gamecocks fell to Arkansas 7-6 Saturday in the second game of their weekend series at Baum Stadium.
The loss also snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina starter Jordan Montgomery took the loss to fall to 4-1.
The Razorbacks improve to 34-14 overall and 12-11 in SEC play while South Carolina falls to 35-12 and 15-8 in the conference.
Game three of the series is Sunday afternoon at 1:30 Central Time.
