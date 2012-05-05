18-year-old arrested in SC student's stabbing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - An 18-year-old has been charged with stabbing a Greenville County high school student near campus just after school ended.
Deputies say Joseph Andrew Ryland of Taylors was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted murder.
Authorities say a group of students was in the parking lot after school and got into an argument with Ryland, who was not a student at the school.
Deputy says a student hit Ryland, who then stabbed another student in the abdomen.
The student's name has not been released. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in good condition.
Ryland was being held on $30,000 bond. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.
