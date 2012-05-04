Span near Columbia tops SC substandard bridge list

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - An interstate bridge in Richland County again tops AAA Carolinas' list of substandard bridges in South Carolina, while Charleston County has 6 of the 20 bridges on the list.

The motor club released its list Friday, basing it on bridge information from the state Department of Transportation and then factoring in how much traffic uses each bridge.

The Interstate 26 bridge across the CN&L Railroad tracks three miles northwest of Columbia has topped the list every year but one since 2000.

AAA says 20% of the bridges in the state are substandard. Last year that figure was 23%. There are 1,880 bridges statewide considered substandard.

The DOT says that all bridges open to traffic are safe. Some bridges may have weight restrictions.

