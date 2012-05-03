South Carolina's DHEC names new chief attorney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's public health and environmental agency has a new chief lawyer.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that Marshall Taylor will lead the agency's legal team and the office that handles public records requests. He will also advise the agency's board and report to director Catherine Templeton, who took the agency's helm March 15. Taylor's job starts May 14.

Taylor replaces the retiring Carl Roberts, the agency's chief lawyer since 1994. The law firm Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd announced in February that Roberts would take over its environmental team in March.

Taylor earned a bachelor's degree from Clemson University before working at the Savannah River Site. He has a law degree from the University of South Carolina and is currently with the McNair Law Firm.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.