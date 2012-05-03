South Carolina signs junior college center Montout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's women's basketball team now has some of the height it was missing last season with the addition of 6-foot-5 junior college center Wilka Montout.

Montout would be the Gamecocks' tallest player since 6-foot, 5-inch Kelsey Bone left Columbia for Texas A&M after her freshman season two years ago. Montout comes to South Carolina from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. She will have two years of eligibility left.

Montout averaged 18.6 points a game, the 13th best total nationally among junior college players. She also averaged better than eight rebounds a game.

Staley said Montout's experience in the post will open up things for the Gamecocks' outside shooting.

The Gamecocks finished 25-10 in Staley's fourth season, reaching the NCAA's round of 16 for the first time in 10 years.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.