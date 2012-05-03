Retired Army dog up for "hero" award - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Retired Army dog up for "hero" award

(Source: Team Gabe Facebook Page) (Source: Team Gabe Facebook Page)

A retired Sergeant 1st Class stationed at Fort Jackson is up for an award after a successful 170 combat patrols and many years in the service.   

Who is this mountain of a man with steel in his heart and ice water in his veins?

He is not a man. His name is Gabe. He's a 9-year-old K-9, and according to the American Humane Society, he is one of several dogs up for an award in the Hero Dog Contest.

Gabe spent several years in Iraq where he helped to make 26 finds during his combat patrols. In those years, he was also a highly-decorated dog that received three Army Commendation medals, an Army Achievement medal, and almost 40 coins of excellence.

"Everyday we'd go out for 18 hour searches and he was a trooper," SSgt. Chuck Shuck, Gabe's handler, said. "We'd be stuffed into a humvee and the gunner would be stepping all over him, but he'd just find a place to sleep and when it was time to work he went out there and did his thing."

The American Kennel Club also recognized Gabe with the 2008 Heroic Military Working Dog Award medal.

Gabe began life as a pound puppy in Houston, Texas, and was adopted and trained by the Army to sniff out weapons, munitions, and other items.

Even though Gabe is retired, he remains active by visiting wounded veterans.

A Facebook page dedicated to Gabe has already mobilized, gaining 30,000 votes for the dog in the contest.

There are two stages to the Hero Dog Contest and the first round ends on June 30. From there, and if Gabe wins his category, he will go on to compete against seven other dogs starting on July 1.

"If we can win the overall Hero Dog award and get our charity an extra $10,000 then we wanna do it," Shuck said.

Their charity is the U.S. War Dogs Association, a group that helps retired dogs like Gabe get adopted.

While we'll never know how many lives Gabe saved, Shuck knows there are more like him that'll need good homes.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:02:45 GMT
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:52:11 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly