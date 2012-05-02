Jeffery signs 4-year deal with Bears - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Jeffery signs 4-year deal with Bears

Alshon Jeffery (Source: The Big Spur) Alshon Jeffery (Source: The Big Spur)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have agreed to a 4-year contract with second-round draft pick Alshon Jeffery.

A receiver from South Carolina, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jeffery had 3,042 yards for his career, making him 1 of only three Southeast Conference receivers to go over 3,000 yards. He had 1,517 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2010, but just 762 last year.

Jeffery gives Chicago another big receiver to go with the 6-foot-4 Brandon Marshall. The Bears announced the agreement on Wednesday.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

