USC spent $535,000 in NCAA case

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina spent more than $535,000 to defend itself in its recent infractions case with the NCAA.

The school said Wednesday it spent $535,667.50 in connection with the NCAA investigation. The governing body last Friday placed South Carolina on three years of probation and said it failed to properly monitor its athletic department. But the NCAA did not impose additional penalties outside those the school placed on itself in its December response to the NCAA's allegations.

The NCAA found Gamecock athletes received more than $59,000 in improper benefits for staying at an area hotel at a reduced rate and for their involvement with a mentoring group.

The information was released in response to a freedom of information request from The Associated Press.

