Zoo welcomes baby Komodo Dragons

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will, for the first time in Zoo history, exhibit a pair of juvenile Komodo dragons beginning this Friday, May 4.

Komodo dragons—also known as Komodo monitors—are the world's largest living lizards. Male dragons have been known to reach lengths of 10 feet and weigh more than 200 pounds. The largest Komodo on record weighed 366 pounds.

