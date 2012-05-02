South Carolina's best kept secrets: Greenwood - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina's best kept secrets: Greenwood

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect

GREENWOOD, SC (WIS) - Greenwood is usually a town you only drive through but now, you'll find a reason to stop, shop eat and play in this historic town.

It has a small downtown lined with American flags shopping and cafes. Boasting the world's largest Main Street, the town is mostly known it's annual Festival of Flowers, which is now 45 years strong

"It started as a collaboration between the chamber and park seed company," says festival spokesperson Ellesor Holder.

Besides the music, food and family fun, uniquely designed topiaries are placed around the city during the festival.

"It's a great town -- restaurants food, music and easy to get to," says Holder.

Greenwood is about a two hour drive from Columbia, just west of Newberry.

After strolling through downtown, save your appetite for one of the town's best loved dishes, the Dixie cheese half and half.

The "Dixie Half and Half" is an awesome cheeseburger with half fries and half homemade onion rings is a specialty at the Dixie Drive In.

"It's an icon, when you think of Greenwood, you think of the Dixie Cheese," says GiGi Huskey, owner of the Dixie Drive In.

The burger joint hasn't changed much since opening in the 1970's. It has an open room with wrap around bar seating where orders aren't written down and you'll get service with a smile.

Huskey says that's the way customers like it. "It takes you away, it's old school. You can enjoy and get away from the busy life.

After lunch you'll probably want to visit one of the area's most beautiful attractions -- Lake Greenwood. It offers fishing, swimming hiking and even campgrounds if you want to make a weekend out of it.
 
"Most visitors say I never knew this was here," says park ranger Kelly Foley. "I've lived in greenwood for years and I've never been to this park. We can come fish or picnic, everyone walks out with a smile on their face."

When the sun goes down, the Auto Drive In features old fashioned drive in movies. You can also take in a show at the community theatre or a sporting event at Lander University..
 
A perfect end to the day, in a perfect South Carolina town.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:02:45 GMT
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:52:11 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Under fire over tariffs, Trump heads to G-7 summit in Canada

    Friday, June 8 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:51:09 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Under attack from longtime allies over new tariffs, Trum...

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

    At the annual G-7 summit, Trump can expect tough trade talks as his go-it-alone policies leave him increasingly isolated.

    More >>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly