South Carolina's best kept secrets: Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WIS) - Greenwood is usually a town you only drive through but now, you'll find a reason to stop, shop eat and play in this historic town.



It has a small downtown lined with American flags shopping and cafes. Boasting the world's largest Main Street, the town is mostly known it's annual Festival of Flowers, which is now 45 years strong



"It started as a collaboration between the chamber and park seed company," says festival spokesperson Ellesor Holder.



Besides the music, food and family fun, uniquely designed topiaries are placed around the city during the festival.



"It's a great town -- restaurants food, music and easy to get to," says Holder.



Greenwood is about a two hour drive from Columbia, just west of Newberry.



After strolling through downtown, save your appetite for one of the town's best loved dishes, the Dixie cheese half and half.



The "Dixie Half and Half" is an awesome cheeseburger with half fries and half homemade onion rings is a specialty at the Dixie Drive In.



"It's an icon, when you think of Greenwood, you think of the Dixie Cheese," says GiGi Huskey, owner of the Dixie Drive In.



The burger joint hasn't changed much since opening in the 1970's. It has an open room with wrap around bar seating where orders aren't written down and you'll get service with a smile.



Huskey says that's the way customers like it. "It takes you away, it's old school. You can enjoy and get away from the busy life.



After lunch you'll probably want to visit one of the area's most beautiful attractions -- Lake Greenwood. It offers fishing, swimming hiking and even campgrounds if you want to make a weekend out of it.



"Most visitors say I never knew this was here," says park ranger Kelly Foley. "I've lived in greenwood for years and I've never been to this park. We can come fish or picnic, everyone walks out with a smile on their face."



When the sun goes down, the Auto Drive In features old fashioned drive in movies. You can also take in a show at the community theatre or a sporting event at Lander University..



A perfect end to the day, in a perfect South Carolina town.



