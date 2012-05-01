Girl in abuse case out of intensive care - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Girl in abuse case out of intensive care

Catharine Ammons and James Watson were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and allowing a person to afflict harm to a child. Catharine Ammons and James Watson were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and allowing a person to afflict harm to a child.
LUGOFF, SC (WIS) -

The mother who deputies say confessed to beating her 4-year-old daughter is no longer in the Kershaw County jail.

Catharine Ammons was moved to an undisclosed jail outside the county. Sheriff Jim Matthews says this often happens in high-profile cases.

Deputies say Ammons' boyfriend, 27-year-old James Watson, beat the little girl to the point he broke both arms and a leg. He is still in the Kershaw County Detention Center with no bond.

The little girl is still in the hospital, but is out of intensive care. However, doctors are not allowing any visitors.

Deputies say Ammons and Watson took her into a local emergency room when she could no longer walk. It was health workers who reported the abuse.

In our state, health workers, teachers, clergy are all required to report when they see the signs.

"Children get hurt playing, so it's not abnormal for them to have bruises but if they have bruises, burns, a fleshy parts of their bodies, injuries that are in various stages of healing," Carolyn Morris, a woman who trains employees to spot the signs of abuse, said.

"I think it's important for people to know signs of abuse and neglect, know that if they're not required to report they can report. The law gives them confidentiality."

Morris says if you spot abuse, call the Department of Social Services or 911. The more details you know, the better. If abuse is severe like in this case, your best bet is to call 911 because they have authority to act faster.

"Children almost can't protect themselves and one thing we know if a child is being abused or neglected in the home that is not going to stop until intervention is possible," Morris said.

