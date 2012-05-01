Attorney describes Ascot Estates double-homicide as robbery gone wrong

The attorney representing the only survivor in a double-homicide at Ascot Estates says one of the victims had robbery on his mind on the Friday the 13th incident.

Attorney Dave Fedor, who is representing homeowner Brett Parker, says he believes Bryan Capnerhurst showed up at the Parker home to gain access to a safe that he thought would contain hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Fedor says he believes Capnerhurst was surprised to find Tammy Parker in the house, which led him to shoot and kill her before turning his gun on Brett Parker.

Fedor says Brett told him Capnerhurst actually held his gun to Brett's head as they moved toward the safe on the upper floor of the house. It was at that time Brett grabbed another gun from the top of the safe and turned and shot Capnerhurst.

When asked about his comments yesterday that Brett had given Capnerhurst one of the two guns used in the incident, Fedor says Brett had obtained a gun after the death of an uncle and simply didn't need it, so he gave it to Capnerhurst as a token of their friendship.

Mum is still the word from the Richland County Sheriff's Department on the investigation into the homicide.



However, Sheriff Leon Lott did say one reason his department's investigation has taken almost 3 weeks is that some of the evidence has required testing involving outside agencies.

