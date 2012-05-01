Report: ‘KKK’ and swastika found painted on mailboxes, stop sign

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of mailbox vandalisms in the Platt Springs area.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to Platt Springs Road in reference to vandalism to mailboxes on April 25.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the 43-year-old victim who told them that someone painted his black mailbox with red paint and toilet paper, the report stated.

