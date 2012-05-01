USC president: NCAA visit was "surreal"

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides is calling his trip to face the NCAA infractions committee "surreal," adding that he was grateful the agency accepted the school's self-imposed penalties.

The NCAA placed South Carolina on three years of probation and charged it with failure to monitor its athletic programs, among other penalties, after it found nearly two dozen Gamecocks received more than $59,000 in improper benefits and inducements. The NCAA's ruling came down Friday.

Pastides headed a delegation of South Carolina leaders, coaches and officials at a hearing last February before the NCAA Committee on Infractions in Los Angeles. Pastides said it was unsettling to be called on the carpet to answer difficult questions.

However, Pastides said South Carolina was committed to finding the truth no matter the consequences.

