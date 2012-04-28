Gamecocks sweep series vs. Alabama

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks baseball team swept their series with Alabama with a 9-1 win at Carolina Stadium Saturday. It was the 11th straight conference win for USC.

It was South Carolina's fifth straight series win.

Evan Marzilli, Joey Pankake and LB Dantzler scored two runs apiece in the win.

The win improves the Gamecocks to (33-11) on the season and (14-7) in the SEC.

USC plays next on Wednesday, May 2nd, hosting Davidson in Columbia at 7 p.m.

