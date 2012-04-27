Gamecock baseball team wins 2 in 1 night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks used late-inning heroics to beat Alabama twice Friday night.
Adam Matthews' solo home run in the 8th inning finished off the Crimson Tide to complete Thursday's rain-suspended game. USC won the first game, 1-0.
In game two of the series, freshman catcher Grayson Greiner's fourth-inning, three-run homer put USC up 9-7.
The Crimson Tide reclaimed the 10-9 lead when Ben Moore's hit scored 2 runs.
USC was down 11-9 in the ninth when Greiner's hit drove in Christian Walker to make it a one run game.
Sean Sullivan with the bases loaded hit a blooper to shallow center field and two runners scored. The gamecocks won it 12-11.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.