Gamecock baseball team wins 2 in 1 night

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks used late-inning heroics to beat Alabama twice Friday night.

Adam Matthews' solo home run in the 8th inning finished off the Crimson Tide to complete Thursday's rain-suspended game. USC won the first game, 1-0.

In game two of the series, freshman catcher Grayson Greiner's fourth-inning, three-run homer put USC up 9-7.

The Crimson Tide reclaimed the 10-9 lead when Ben Moore's hit scored 2 runs.

USC was down 11-9 in the ninth when Greiner's hit drove in Christian Walker to make it a one run game.

Sean Sullivan with the bases loaded hit a blooper to shallow center field and two runners scored. The gamecocks won it 12-11.

