USC-Alabama Baseball game delayed until Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The U.S.C. baseball team entered Thursday night's game with Alabama riding an eight-game conference winning streak. The Gamecocks are ranked as high as number five this week in the national polls.

It started out as a pitcher's duel, with Carolina's Michael Roth throwing seven shutout innings striking out three and allowing four hits.

Alabama freshman Spencer Turnbull threw seven shutout innings of no-hit ball.

But heavy rains postponed the game until Friday. USC and Alabama will pick this game up in the top of the eighth. First pitch scheduled for five.

