Family members respond to "horrific" child abuse case

LUGOFF, SC (WIS) - We're slowly beginning to learn more about the 4-year-old Kershaw County girl investigators say was beaten from head to toe.

Video from months ago shows the little girl dancing and having a good time. It was before both her arms and a leg were broken in an incident Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews called "horrific".

The little girl's mother, 24-year-old Catharine Ammons, and her live-in boyfriend, 27-year-old James Watson, were charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and allowing a person to afflict harm to a child.



The child's aunt, a woman by the name of Natalie, spoke out about the case. She says they did not know what was going on with the little girl because for the past few months, Ammons had not let them see the child.



"I'm thinking of her little arms around me saying, "I love you, Aunt Natalie' and those arms being broken and the pain she went through at the hands of someone else," Natalie said.



Natalie says they have not been able to see the girl in the hospital, and she is in custody of the Department of Social Services.

Matthews says he's gotten a big response from people wanting to help.

