Deputies arrest 3 for killing man in front of child in 2005 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies arrest 3 for killing man in front of child in 2005

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
The victim: Tony Corbitt The victim: Tony Corbitt
Tony Corbitt's family flanks Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott as he announces the arrests Tuesday morning.. Tony Corbitt's family flanks Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott as he announces the arrests Tuesday morning..

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - In a small room inside the Richland County Sheriff's Department, fingerprint expert Diane Bodie blew a 6 1/2-year-old cold case wide open.

"Anytime the upgrades come, about any old case should be run again because technology changes," said Bodie.

"In seven years, a lot has changed in this department," Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. "Technology, personnel, we have gotten better."

The result of all that change? The solving of the death of 30-year-old Antonio Corbitt. He was found murdered outside of his Fernandina Road apartment on October 27, 2005. Deputies said he was killed in front on his 8-year-old child.

"I have been waiting for that phone call for seven long years," Antonio's mother, Sonya Corbitt, said. "l've had dreams of Tony telling me, 'Mom don't ever give up.'"

Lott said Gregg Isaac, 25, Tavares World, 34, and Vernorris Dixon, 36, have all been arrested and charged in connection with Corbitt's murder.

The three suspects, armed with handguns, kicked in the front door of Corbitt's apartment, assaulted and killed him, according to Lott. Investigators said the whole thing was planned.

The sheriff said a partial fingerprint recovered during the initial investigation at the Willow Creek Apartments led investigators to the three men.

New comparisons of fingerprints from the scene returned an AFIS match to one of the suspects, Lott said. Subsequently, the Richland County Sheriff's Department Cold Case Unit conducted a series of interviews and charged Isaac, Dixon and World with criminal conspiracy, robbery, burglary and murder.

Sonya says she and her family can begin to heal, thanks to a new look at some old evidence.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

