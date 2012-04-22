Gamecock baseball team sweeps SEC opponent

AUBURN, AL (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team has now won four straight series, beating Auburn 11-4 Sunday to sweep the series against the Tigers.

The 8th-ranked Gamecocks scored six runs in the first three innings.

LB Dantzler and Erik Payne Payne homered in USC's 11-run offense.

Junior Colby Holmes earned his sixth win of the year through 5 innings.

The Gamecocks improve to (30-11) overall, (11-7) in the SEC.

