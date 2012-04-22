Gamecocks take 2nd game from Auburn - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks take 2nd game from Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WIS) - The USC baseball team beat Auburn in the second game of their series, 5-3 Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks have won every series played against the Tigers since 1997.

L.B. Dantlzer hit his 6th homer of the season.

Matt Price pitched the ninth for his 4th save of the season.

