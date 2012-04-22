Gamecocks take 2nd game from Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WIS) - The USC baseball team beat Auburn in the second game of their series, 5-3 Saturday afternoon.
The Gamecocks have won every series played against the Tigers since 1997.
L.B. Dantlzer hit his 6th homer of the season.
Matt Price pitched the ninth for his 4th save of the season.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.