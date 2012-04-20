USC gets conference win over Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WIS) - The USC Baseball team beat Auburn on the road Friday night, 12-5.

The Gamecocks got on the board in the first inning with Freshman Grayson Greiner's single with the bases loaded. @

Starter Michael Roth pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up 4 runs and striking out 8 for the win.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.