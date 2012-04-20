USC gets conference win over Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WIS) - The USC Baseball team beat Auburn on the road Friday night, 12-5.
The Gamecocks got on the board in the first inning with Freshman Grayson Greiner's single with the bases loaded. @
Starter Michael Roth pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up 4 runs and striking out 8 for the win.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.