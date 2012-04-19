Sheriff: 'The victim struggled fiercely, causing suspect to flee'

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office arrested a Westville man they say broke into a home and attempted to sexually assault a woman.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Timothy James McCain and charged him with Burglary (1st degree) and Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct (1st degree).

Deputies say during the early morning hours of April 19, McCain broke into a home near Fletcher Drive in the Westville community of Kershaw County and attempted to sexually assault the lone female occupant of the residence.

