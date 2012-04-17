Tammy Parker "doing what she loved"

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ascot Estates shooting victim Tammy Parker was one of the lead singers of the Columbia-based band Jumpstart.

Video posted on YouTube shows Parker performing with Jumpstart at the Touchdown Zone near Williams-Brice Stadium on September 17, 2011 after the Gamecocks beat Navy.

According to the band's website, Tammy was "a down home country beauty queen." Her talent and showmanship was balanced with an amazing voice, the website said. "One minute she'll be leading the Electric Slide and the making grown men cry with a ballad."

Jumpstart formed in 1992.

