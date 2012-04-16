Ascot Estates slayings: What really happened?

The question of motive still hangs out there as well. It's unclear just what type of business the Parkers and Capnerhurst were attending to that afternoon, but many people out there have theories.

"Rumors and innuendo have been flying all over Columbia," said Watts on Saturday. "I would just ask that people do two things: wait for the facts in this case to come out. The Sheriff's Department will have more details to release in the next few days. So I ask people to just wait for the facts not to assume anything until they get the facts in this case."

Deputies said Saturday that they were still interviewing Brett Parker, but have not gone as far as saying if he is a suspect or if he will face any charges.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?



Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Monday that the deaths will be "aggressively investigated... as soon as all of the forensic evidence can be reviewed and criminal investigators determine a timeline and facts surrounding the incident, he will release the findings.

Lott added that "there is a lot of speculation in the news and community about what happened," and that he is assuring the family and community that this "will play no part in determining what happened, but the results will be based on facts."

WIS continues to follow this story and will bring you the latest as soon as we hear from law enforcement.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

1 2 <<Previous