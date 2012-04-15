USC sweeps Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team swept a weekend series with Mississippi State with a win Sunday at Carolina Stadium.
USC beat the Bulldogs 6-4 Sunday for their first series sweep of an SEC opponent so far this season.
It's the third straight SEC series win for the Gamecocks. USC improves to (8-7) in the conference and (27-10) overall.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.