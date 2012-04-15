USC sweeps Mississippi State - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC sweeps Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team swept a weekend series with Mississippi State with a win Sunday at Carolina Stadium.

USC beat the Bulldogs 6-4 Sunday for their first series sweep of an SEC opponent so far this season.

It's the third straight SEC series win for the Gamecocks.  USC improves to (8-7) in the conference and (27-10) overall.

