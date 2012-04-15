Gamecocks beat Mississippi St. 5-3

COLUMBIA, AC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team won its second straight game in its weekend series hosting Mississippi State, 5-3.

Carolina Stadium was a sellout for the game.

The Gamecocks had a big sixth inning when leading 3-0, USC freshman Tanner English RBI triple scored Sean Sullivan. The next batter, freshman Joey Pankake scored English on an RBI single.

Starter Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing one run. Matt Price got his third save, pitching two scoreless innings in relief.

The Gamecocks improve to (26-10) and (7-7) in the SEC.

The series wraps up at Carolina Stadium Sunday starting at 1:30.

