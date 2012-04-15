QB Boyd throws for 229 yards and a TD for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd threw for 229 yards and a touchdown as Clemson finished up spring football with its annual Orange and White scrimmage Saturday.

Boyd set school records with 33 touchdown passes and 3,828 yards as a first-year starter last year. He looked strong in the 2.5 hour workout at Death Valley, too, going 20 of 26 passing with a 9-yard touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins. Boyd also threw two interceptions.

Hopkins led the White team receivers with seven catches for 120 yards. Wideouts Martavis Bryant and Sammy Watkins also had big days for the Orange team. Bryant caught seven passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Watkins had six catches for 66 yards.

Mike Bellamy led the rushing attack with 55 yards as the Orange team won 23-20.

