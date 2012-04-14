VIRAL VIDEO: The ultimate Justin Bieber wedding dance

ORANGE PARK, FL (WIS) - Weddings, ahh weddings... They are certainly special days that leave those involved with wonderful memories. This one, however, took the cake!

A January wedding in Florida has been gaining attention all over the Internet after Brian, the groom, and his groomsmen surprised the new bride, Emily, with a special dance choreographed to Justin Bieber's "Baby."

After being given this gem of a performance, the production company tasked with shooting video of the reception posted it on YouTube.

Since then, the video has been viewed almost 6 million times!

Watch the video above to see how the bride reacted to her new husband's salute to their love!

