Shaw, McAvoy 2 TDs each in Gamecocks spring game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Quarterbacks Connor Shaw and Tanner McEvoy threw two touchdown passes each to highlight South Carolina's spring game Saturday.

Shaw was the Gamecocks starter for much of 2011 when the team posted a school record 11 wins and was known more for his running ability than for passing. Shaw showed off his arm early in the game, connecting with Damiere Byrd on a 70-yard touchdown and Riley Gallaher on a 39-yard scoring pass as Shaw's Black team led 14-3.

McEvoy followed Shaw for the Black team and threw touchdowns of 12 yards to Drew Owens and 63 yards to D.L. Moore.

Shaw passed for 128 yards hitting 6 of his seven throws. McEvoy finished with 132 yards on 8 of 12 passing.

The Garnet and Black game concluded spring drills.

