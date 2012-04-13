Gamecocks recover from Division II loss with win

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - In their first game since losing to Division II Francis Marion University this week, the USC Gamecocks beat Mississippi State Friday 7-6 at Carolina Stadium.

It was the first of a three-game home series against the Bulldogs.

USC lost to Francis Marion 5-4 Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks tied it at 6 in the bottom of the eighth when Sean Sullivan's pinch-hit triple to right scored two runs.

Tanner English was the next batter. He struck out, but the ball got away from the catcher and Sullivan scored to make it 7-6 USC. That would be the final score.

Matt Price was called in from the bullpen to finish the game.

