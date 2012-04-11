Teen killed after car hits tree in accident

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Clarendon County Coroner has confirmed a 19-year-old's death in connection with an accident on Elliot Road.

The coroner says Eric Garrett of Pinewood was killed due to injuries he sustained in the accident.

Officials say Garrett was driving down Elliot Road around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then hit a ditch and a tree. Investigators say Garrett was not wearing a seatbelt.



No one else was injured in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

