Bodies of man, woman found in Pickens County

EASLEY, SC (AP) - Pickens County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of 2 people found in a home near Easley.

Authorities said the bodies of a man and woman were found in the home Monday evening. Investigators think the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said autopsies are planned Tuesday.

Kelley says the victims were 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott Carroll and 42-year-old Kelly Denise Metcalf.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Morgan says witnesses told investigators the couple had recently reconciled.

