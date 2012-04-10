Bodies of man, woman found in Pickens County

EASLEY, SC (AP) - Pickens County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of 2 people found in a home near Easley.
Authorities said the bodies of a man and woman were found in the home Monday evening. Investigators think the deaths were a murder-suicide.
Coroner Kandy Kelley said autopsies are planned Tuesday.
Kelley says the victims were 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott Carroll and 42-year-old Kelly Denise Metcalf.
Assistant Sheriff Tim Morgan says witnesses told investigators the couple had recently reconciled.
