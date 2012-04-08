USC gets SEC win against Tennessee

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 10th-ranked USC baseball team got a valuable SEC win beating Tennessee 6-1 in Columbia on Easter Sunday.

Colby Holmes got his fourth win of the season, striking out 6 over seven innings.

USC takes the series three games to two. The Gamecocks are (23-9) on the season, (5-7) in the SEC.

