Gamecocks Beat Tennessee 2-1 with walk-off run in 9th

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team beat Tennessee 2-1 Saturday night at Carolina Stadium.

Freshman Jordan Montgomery started for the Gamecocks. Facing his first batter, Will Maddox tripled to left and later scored on a ground out.

But from there, Montgomery shut it down, pitching 8 innings, striking out 7 batters, no walks and gave up just the one run.

USC's offense again struggled with runners on base. In the fourth, Adam Matthews drove in L.B. Dantlzer with a sac fly to center with the bases loaded. That tied the game at one.

Same score in the bottom of the ninth, runners on first and third with one out. Dantzler hit a walk-off blast to center, scoring Connor Bright for the win.

Game three of the series is Sunday afternoon at 1:30.

