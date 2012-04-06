Gamecocks fall to Tennessee at home

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team is hosting Tennessee this weekend, opening the series Friday night. The Gamecocks played their last five games on the road.

Starting on the mound Friday for the Volunteers was Zack Godley of Bamberg. He pitched 5 2/3 innings striking out six, giving up six hits and four runs.

In the fifth inning L.B. Dantzler's blooper to center scored Christian Walker to put the Gamecocks up 2-1.

It was tied at 4 in the ninth inning when Zack Luther tried to bunt but popped it up. Matt Price made the catch. He tried to double up the runner at third and instead threw it away, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Tennessee won 5-4.

USC is 21-9, 3-7 in the SEC.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.