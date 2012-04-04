Nikki Haley appears on 'The Colbert Report' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gov. Haley appears on 'The Colbert Report'

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley joined fellow South Carolinian Stephen Colbert on his show 'The Colbert Report' Tuesday night.

The stop was part of the governor's tour to promote her new book 'Can't Is Not An Option.' Although the host asked a few serious questions, the appearance was mostly laughs.

