Longtime USC tennis coach dies

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Longtime University of South Carolina's women's tennis coach Arlo Elkins has died.

Elkins died Saturday at his home in Columbia at the age of 62. The Palmetto State tennis icon guided the program for 29 seasons before stepping away from his coaching duties in February due to health concerns.

Elkins tenure at USC began in 1983. He guided the program to 19 NCAA tournament appearances including the last 17 straight, and reached the second round 15 times.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.