Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt in 13 innings Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN (WIS) - The USC baseball team won two games out of three in their weekend series against Vanderbilt in Nashville.
It took 13 innings for USC to win 6-4 in Sunday's game.
Christian Walker hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 13th.
