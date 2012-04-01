Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt in 13 innings Sunday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt in 13 innings Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN (WIS) - The USC baseball team won two games out of three in their weekend series against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

It took 13 innings for USC to win 6-4 in Sunday's game. 

Christian Walker hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the 13th.

