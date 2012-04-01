Gamecocks lose game 2 to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN (WIS, THE BIG SPUR) - The South Carolina Baseball team lost to Vanderbilt Saturday, 12-4.

The loss drops the Gamecocks SEC record to 2-6, 19-8 overall.

The Gamecocks gave up seven runs in the fourth inning.

Game three of the series is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Junior Colby Holmes is scheduled to start for the Gamecocks.

