Gamecocks lose game 2 to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN (WIS, THE BIG SPUR) - The South Carolina Baseball team lost to Vanderbilt Saturday, 12-4.
The loss drops the Gamecocks SEC record to 2-6, 19-8 overall.
The Gamecocks gave up seven runs in the fourth inning.
Game three of the series is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Junior Colby Holmes is scheduled to start for the Gamecocks.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.