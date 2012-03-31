NFL cheerleader indicted for having sex with student

A Ben-Gal cheerleader and former teacher has been indicted in Kenton County on allegations that she had sexual contact with a student.

Sarah Jones was a teacher at Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood.

On Thursday, Jones was indicted on First Degree Sexual Abuse and Unlawful Use of Electronic Devices to Solicit Illegal Activity.

Her mother, Cheryl Jones, the principal at Twenhofel Middle School in Independence, was also indicted for Tampering with Evidence.

Both Jones and her mother turned themselves in to the Kenton County Detention Center on Thursday before bonding out a few hours later. Sarah Jones is out on a $50,000 cash bond and Cheryl Jones is out on a $30,000 cash bond.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred in November of 2011.

Sarah Jones resigned from her teaching position at Dixie that same month, citing personal reasons in her resignation letter.

Kenton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Terri Cox-Cruey says no disciplinary actions were taken against Jones because she resigned immediately.

Dr. Cox-Cruey says the school was unaware there was an investigation into the matter until she was arrested.

The district says no staff or student reported the incident.

Jones' attorney, Eric Deters, is currently suspended from practicing law in Kentucky.

Deters' partner, Charles Lester Jr., will be handling the case until the suspension is up on April 24. Lester says both Sarah and Cheryl Jones will enter not-guilty pleas and will ask the State to produce all evidence for review.

"The indictment of her mother is completely baseless. Cheryl Jones did not tamper with evidence," said Lester.

Jones won an $11 million libel settlement in August 2010 against Dirty World Entertainment, whose website, The Dirty, posted that she had two venereal diseases.

The company says her attorney misspelled the website's name on court documents, effectively suing the wrong company. A judge ruled all evidence must be turned in by May 11. The trial is set to begin at the federal courthouse in Covington on June 4.

Copyright 2012 WXIX. All rights reserved.