Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader Sarah Jones indicted in Kentucky - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NFL cheerleader indicted for having sex with student

A Ben-Gal cheerleader and former teacher has been indicted in Kenton County on allegations that she had sexual contact with a student.

Sarah Jones was a teacher at Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood.

On Thursday, Jones was indicted on First Degree Sexual Abuse and Unlawful Use of Electronic Devices to Solicit Illegal Activity.

Her mother, Cheryl Jones, the principal at Twenhofel Middle School in Independence, was also indicted for Tampering with Evidence.

Both Jones and her mother turned themselves in to the Kenton County Detention Center on Thursday before bonding out a few hours later. Sarah Jones is out on a $50,000 cash bond and Cheryl Jones is out on a $30,000 cash bond.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred in November of 2011.

Sarah Jones resigned from her teaching position at Dixie that same month, citing personal reasons in her resignation letter.

Kenton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Terri Cox-Cruey says no disciplinary actions were taken against Jones because she resigned immediately.

Dr. Cox-Cruey says the school was unaware there was an investigation into the matter until she was arrested.

The district says no staff or student reported the incident.

Jones' attorney, Eric Deters, is currently suspended from practicing law in Kentucky.

Deters' partner, Charles Lester Jr., will be handling the case until the suspension is up on April 24. Lester says both Sarah and Cheryl Jones will enter not-guilty pleas and will ask the State to produce all evidence for review.

"The indictment of her mother is completely baseless. Cheryl Jones did not tamper with evidence," said Lester.

Jones won an $11 million libel settlement in August 2010 against Dirty World Entertainment, whose website, The Dirty, posted that she had two venereal diseases.

The company says her attorney misspelled the website's name on court documents, effectively suing the wrong company. A judge ruled all evidence must be turned in by May 11. The trial is set to begin at the federal courthouse in Covington on June 4.

Copyright 2012 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:02:45 GMT
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:48:26 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:22 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly