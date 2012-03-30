Man arrested for using truck as battering ram, stealing 8 guns - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man arrested for using truck as battering ram, stealing 8 guns from business

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
The damage done to the building. (Source: Nancy Evans) The damage done to the building. (Source: Nancy Evans)
Robert Fletcher Herbert (Source: Lexington county Sheriff's Office) Robert Fletcher Herbert (Source: Lexington county Sheriff's Office)

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a 41-year-old West Columbia man they say used a stolen truck to force open the door of a gun shop in late March and steal several firearms.

Detectives arrested Robert Fletcher Herbert on arrest warrants on two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a person who previously was convicted of a violent felony.

According to an arrest warrant alleges on March 27 Herbert stole a black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck from Bowen's Auto Body and Paint at 2839 Emanuel Church Rd.. Deputies recovered the pickup truck on April 3 about 200 feet from Herbert's home.

On April 9, detectives executed a search warrant at Herbert's home and found several items that were reported stolen from the auto body shop. Detectives arrested Herbert at his home after executing the search warrant.

An arrest warrant also alleges that at about 2:00 a.m. on March 29, Herbert drove the black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck into a door at the rear of S&R Gun Sales at 2526 Emanuel Church Rd. in order to break into the gun business, Lexington County Sheriff James R. Metts said.

Herbert stole eight handguns worth about $4,220 from the gun business, according to investigators.

Lexington County deputies were called to S&R Gun Sales at 2526-B Emanuel Church Rd. in West Columbia around 2:00 a.m. on March 29.

They arrived to find a gaping hole in the back of the shopping center. Investigators said it appears that a truck was used to force open a door at the rear of the business.

Several other businesses, including a hair salon and an insurance office, are located in the shopping plaza and were also damaged.

The owner of S&R said he plans to reopen eventually, but will be out of business for at least a few months.

Herbert was released from the Lexington County Detention Center on Sunday after posting bail totaling $87,130.

