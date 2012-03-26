Sheriff offers non-violent offenders a second chance

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff Department teams up with the Richland County Magistrates for the second time, to offer a Fresh Start to those currently running from the law, who has outstanding non-violent magistrate level offenses.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott, beginning Monday, March 26, until Friday, March 30, phone lines will be open to provide offenders a chance to get a Fresh Start.

